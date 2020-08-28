Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.65 Million

Analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will announce $106.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.30 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Twin River Worldwide posted sales of $129.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year sales of $355.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $368.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $722.23 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $780.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.07. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

