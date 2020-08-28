Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 177,251 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 1,477,091.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,251 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 22.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 132,413 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenaris by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. Tenaris SA has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

