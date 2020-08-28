Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 182,264 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 654.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,264 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,935 shares of company stock worth $5,696,813. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 3,536,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,262. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

