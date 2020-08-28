Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.46. 215,903 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.60. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.