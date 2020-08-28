Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Five9 by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

FIVN traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.15. The stock had a trading volume of 688,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,766. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $2,243,108.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,472 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

