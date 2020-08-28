Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 31,990 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.06% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,463,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $57,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Masimo by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after acquiring an additional 254,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 7,341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $219.89. The stock had a trading volume of 342,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,758. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.17 and a 200-day moving average of $208.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.14.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.