Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 218.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,324 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 245,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 235,211 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. 1,348,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,781. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.