Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1,347.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 128,627 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 562,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

DGX stock traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.01. 5,626,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,536. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.