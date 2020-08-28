Twin Tree Management LP Buys 120,932 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 15,385.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,236,000 after buying an additional 1,170,061 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,084,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,203,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,847 shares of company stock worth $15,356,381. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

