Twin Tree Management LP Buys 183,298 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 41,470.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,298 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 10,922,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,251,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -478.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

