Twin Tree Management LP Buys 25,283 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 795,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,444,000 after acquiring an additional 77,070 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

OMC traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.