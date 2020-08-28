Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 59,634 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 59,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE PKI traded down $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.50. 1,546,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,944. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

