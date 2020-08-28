Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,099,000 after buying an additional 188,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cerner by 37.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cerner by 3,781.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after buying an additional 541,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 146.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,884,000 after buying an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,034. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. 1,621,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

