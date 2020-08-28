Twin Tree Management LP Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 25.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after acquiring an additional 157,231 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,621,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,319,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 285,641 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 979,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,211. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

