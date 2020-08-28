Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5,510.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,409 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

