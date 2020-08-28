Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

EVRG stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.92. 4,047,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

