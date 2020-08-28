Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,631,000 after buying an additional 3,839,965 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 155,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 681.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 57,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. Macquarie began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 163,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.40. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.