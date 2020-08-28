Twin Tree Management LP Has $2.40 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 486.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.14% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,525,000.

FEZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,022. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

