Twin Tree Management LP Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 323.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,727. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $88.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,342 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,720. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

