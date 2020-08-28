Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.48 Million in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,588. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,923 shares of company stock worth $16,232,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

