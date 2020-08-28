Twin Tree Management LP Invests $4.73 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.63. 808,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

