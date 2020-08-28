Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,573,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,013. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

