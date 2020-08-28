Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 276,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,273 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,103,000 after acquiring an additional 919,462 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,473. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

