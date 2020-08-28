Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,396. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.