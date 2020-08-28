Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 204,024.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 175,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 175,461 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

BXP stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

