Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $13,306,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 624,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.26. 1,451,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

