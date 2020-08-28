Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.09% of Logitech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Logitech International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $8,373,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at $47,514,133.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,604 shares of company stock worth $22,013,411 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.05. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

