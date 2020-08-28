Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 266,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 360.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 6,175,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.