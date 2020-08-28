Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 185,331 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 476.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,331 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

RY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 700,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,910. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

