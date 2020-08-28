Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.07% of J B Hunt Transport Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 107,004 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Insiders have sold 177,883 shares of company stock valued at $24,109,132 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 608,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average is $111.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.