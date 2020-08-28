Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,636. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

