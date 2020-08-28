Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,995 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Clorox by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $220.69. 1,301,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,765. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.78. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

