Twin Tree Management LP Raises Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4,791.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,107,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. 932,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,536. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

