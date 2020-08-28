Twin Tree Management LP Raises Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1,772.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 890.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.20. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.