Twin Tree Management LP Raises Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 27,323.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190,171 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.08% of Store Capital worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 660.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,771. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

