Twin Tree Management LP Raises Stock Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,368 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,893,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 1,704,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,369,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,533,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

