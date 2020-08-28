Twin Tree Management LP Sells 1,652 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 654,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,085,000 after acquiring an additional 428,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,175,000 after acquiring an additional 160,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $614.97. The stock had a trading volume of 534,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,631. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.83 and a 200 day moving average of $550.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total value of $60,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,946.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,392 shares of company stock valued at $105,701,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

