Twin Tree Management LP Sells 9,913 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 345,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 203,562 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3,929.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 416,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 406,293 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Hologic stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,999,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,045. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

