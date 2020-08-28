Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Volume Hits $7,839.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $7,839.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

