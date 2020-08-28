UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.48

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and traded as low as $59.24. UCB S A/ADR shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 9,209 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered UCB S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

