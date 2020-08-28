Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.51, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,711. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.34.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

