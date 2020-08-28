Ultimate Secure Cash Tops One Day Volume of $335.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $1.94 million and $335.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

