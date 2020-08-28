Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Up 7.8%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.88. 1,421,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 546,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 26,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $804,889.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,642.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

