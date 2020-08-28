Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) were up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 1,311,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,474,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 2,251,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 787,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 575,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,067.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 468,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 428,042 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

