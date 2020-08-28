United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 6%

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.72. 1,260,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,722,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

The stock has a market cap of $976.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7,210.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

