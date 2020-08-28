Unobtanium Reaches Market Cap of $15.00 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $15.00 million and $1,009.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $74.05 or 0.00643343 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,509.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.98 or 0.02337021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003764 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000550 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,637 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

