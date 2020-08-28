Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Uptrennd has a market cap of $6.49 million and $233,101.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00662247 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.80 or 0.01584100 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029554 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000669 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000192 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,649,351 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

