USDQ Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00008057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $764.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00085199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00277664 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.