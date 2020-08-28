Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

MTN stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $225.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.62. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

