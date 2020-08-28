Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.66. 1,053,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $131.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.